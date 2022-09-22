I Will Stay in PDP to Fight for Equity, Unity, Peace – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he is not leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the internal crisis plaguing the party.

This is coming a day after the group loyal to the Rivers governor in PDP pulled out of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party over the failure of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to heed the group’s call to resign because the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar hails from the same northern region with the chairman.

Atiku had in his response to the decision of Wike and his associates to pull out of the presidential campaign urged them to have a rethink, adding that the party was moving on with the tasks of naton building.

The Rivers state governor Thursday said no matter the disagreement on the leadership of the party, he will remain to fight for unity, inclusivity, equity and peace in the PDP.

Governor Wike stated this Thursday at the Rivers State…