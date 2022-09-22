In Last Address to UNGA, Buhari Recommits to Credible 2023 Polls – THISDAYLIVE

•Says Nigeria championing democracy, rule of law in West Africa •Reiterates adherence to constitutional term limit

•Canvasses debt cancellation for developing nations

•Calls for structural change in UN

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

For the umpteenth time, President Muhammadu Buhari has stated his resolve to bequeath free, fair and credible elections to the country. Buhari made the iteration yesterday in his last speech as Nigerian president at the on-going annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In his farewell speech to the 77th session of UNGA, Buhari emphasised that one of the enduring legacies he would like to leave “is to entrench a process of free, fair and transparent and credible elections through which Nigerians elect leaders of their choice.”

The president disclosed that by next year, there would be a new face speaking for Nigeria from the podium of the UN Assembly Hall.

He reiterated his commitment to…