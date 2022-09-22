Lawmakers Reject Gbajabiamila’s Plea to Suspend Bill Establishing Transportation Varsity – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives Thursday, rejected a plea to stop bills seeking the creation of more tertiary institutions amidst the cash crunch in the country, insisting that they promised their constituents tertiary institutions during campaigns.

At plenary, the Speaker, Hon. Femi

Gbajabiamila, had during the debate on a bill to establish the University of Transportation, Daura, Katsina State, urged his colleagues to agree to suspend all tertiary education establishment bills in line with the recommendation of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Gbajabiamila’s plea followed the contribution of Hon. Ifeanyi Momah, who opposed the establishment of the school.

Momah argued that the federal government should instead upgrade the National Institute of Transportation Technology, Zaria to a federal university.

“I’m just thinking aloud because we have the NITT (Nigeria Institute of Transport…