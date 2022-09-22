NGO Donates Building to School Hosting Pupils Displaced by Bandits in Ekiti – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A United States of America-based non -governmental organisation, Build a School Initiative in Africa (BASIA), has donated a building facility to Saint Stephen’s Primary School in Ayebode Ekiti, the school hosting pupils displaced by bandits in Ekiti State.

The pupils of Itake Primary School, Itake community in Ayebode Ekiti, Ekiti State, were last year displaced from the town due to increase in terrific activities of kidnappers and killers in the area.

Speaking at the flag-off of the construction of the four-block classroom in Ayebode Ekiti yesterday, the Chairman of Ajoni LCDA, Hon. Michael Ogungbemi, applauded the foundation for counting the council worthy of such benefit.

Ogungbemi said the primary school was considered as a beneficiary being the host to pupils displaced by bandits in Itake community last year.

According to him, “This school is in dire need of facilities because it has two major schools now that…