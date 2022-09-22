Nigeria’s Investment In Security Yielding Positive Results – THISDAYLIVE

*Hails military for fighting security challenges to barest minimum

*Says nation’s economy now ripe for increased investment

*Woos more foreign investors to Nigeria

*Says govt taking bold steps to address revenue underperformance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed happiness that the present administration’s investments in improving security are yielding good dividends across the country.

He, therefore, gave kudos to the Nigerian military and other security agencies for making significant progress in the fight against insecurity and building the momentum in reducing challenges to its barest minimum.

Speaking Thursday at the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum held on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, the President pledged that the Federal Government would do more to improve security, recognising that the sector is another critical element in the flow of investment, and…