Pay Per View Difficult for Cable TV Operators, MultiChoice, Others Tell Senate – THISDAYLIVE

TSTV, Startimes say pay per day, possible, profitable

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

Stakeholders including a major cable television firm in the country, MutiChoice Nigeria, have told the Senate that the pay per view model being canvassed in some quarters, as against the current monthly billing, is not feasible.

They made their submissions at a one-day public hearing organised by the Senate ad hoc Committee investigating Pay-tv hikes and demand the pay-per view subscription model in Nigeria.

The panel was chaired by the Senate Deputy Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, and have as members, Senators Michael Nnachi, Suleiman Abdul Kwali and Abba Moro, who moved the motion for the upper chamber to probe the incessant price hike by cable television operators.

In his presentation, the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said several legal and legislative moves made to compel the firm to operate per view model did not work because it was…