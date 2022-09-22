PDP Crisis Deepens as Wike, Loyalists Pull Out of Atiku’s Campaign – THISDAYLIVE

•Presidential candidate sues for peace, seeks collaboration, declares decision to resign is Ayu’s

•Unbothered chairman says party is ideas, development-driven

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, George Okoh in Makurdi, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The last may not have been heard of the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) as the Governor Nyesom Wike-led tendency in the party, has pulled out of the Presidential Campaign Council of Atiku Abubakar, except the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, steps down.

But Atiku had quickly made a deft reconciliatory move, where he first sued for peace, sought the collaboration of the aggrieved parties and reiterated that the decision to resign as national chairman was Ayu’s, given the constitutional and legal pathway to the option.

This, nonetheless, Ayu, yesterday, assured the party’s social media handlers of massive support and encouragement, to enable them…