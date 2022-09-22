Police  Rescue Kidnapped Victims, Nabbed Suspects in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued two kidnapped victims and apprehended their abductors in Delta State.

Two of the alleged kidnappers who were identified as Mr. Felix Itoje (32) and Mr. Israel Adam (22), were arrested last Sunday after kidnapping a woman.

Also, at about 10:30 p.m. last Friday, detectives from Agbarho Police Station chased and arrested some gunmen who broke into the residence of a man (name withheld) along Railway Station Road Agbarho in an attempt to kidnap him.

It was learnt that 50 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the car they used in perpetrating the act.

In the same vein, a 30-year-old kidnap suspect, one Onyeka Ozoh was arrested last Saturday in his hideout at Issele-Uku by men of Issele-Uku Division while acting on credible intelligence.

It was also gathered that a red coloured Toyota Camry, which the suspect claimed belongs to him but actually belonged to a…