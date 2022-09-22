Sports Competition Will Enhance Performance of Troops During Combat  Operations – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor, has said that the inter-service sports competition will strengthen military ties, instill discipline and provide team work required for optimum performance of troops during combat operations.

Irabor spoke at the opening of the 2022 Armed Forces Inter-service Sports Competition (2022 AFISSC), at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja.

He said troops required the agility to wade through difficult terrains during operations

“To withstand any warfare and grueling experience, the troops need the ability to advance long distances with full combat gear through rugged terrains and to fight effectively requires strength, agility and stamina”, he said.

Irabor, represented by Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Oladayo Amao, noted that the competition will provide both physiological and psychological benefits that will reduce stress, illness and injuries especially during…