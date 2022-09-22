Tambuwal Now Interim Chairman of Governors’ Forum – THISDAYLIVE

* Formal handover holds Oct. 16

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, Thursday at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, held at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja transferred the powers of the NGF chairman to Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Tambuwal has served as Vice Chairman of the Forum under Dr Fayemi in the last four years.

Dr John Kayode Fayemi who was only a few weeks ago elected as the President of the Forum of Regional and State Governments in Saidia in the state of Casablanca in Morrocco attended the NEC virtually from New York City, where he is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

The Sokoto State Governor will be holding fort until May next year when a proper election is conducted among the governors.

Before making the announcement, the Ekiti State Governor acknowledged the result driven output of…