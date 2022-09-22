We Won’t Partake in Campaigns Meant to Deceive Abia Voters, Says YPP – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As political parties prepare for the commencement of electioneering, the state chapter of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has stated that it would not get involved in campaigns meant to deceive the Abia State electorate but would instead provide them with factual messages to make informed choices at the poll.

The deputy governorship candidate of the party, Hon Chima Anyaso, made this known while addressing a huge crowd of political allies, business associates, friends and well-wishers that graced his thanksgiving service for the celebration of his birthday and Iri ji (harvest) held at Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

He said the YPP has salient attributes that distinguish it from other parties, adding that it stands for truth, justice and welfare of the masses.

“YPP will tell the people the truth and nothing but the truth. We will not deceive Ndi Abia; we will not loot the treasury but work very…