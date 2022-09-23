A’ Ibom’s First Lady Gifts Cash, Starter Packs to 400 Women – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Over 400 women in Akwa Ibom State have benefited from cash and starter packs donations courtesy of the Wife of the State Governor, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel.

The donations were made by Mrs. Emmanuel under her pet project, “Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation Path Initiative” (FEYReP), which has clocked seven years.

She said that the donations were in line with one of the objectives of her pet project, which is to empower women to provide economic and emotional support to their families.

The first lady disclosed duringt the seventh anniversary of the scheme in Uyo that the beneficiaries were drawn from thirty one local government areas in the state after completing their training on different vocations ranging from tailoring, hair dressing, barbing and cobbling.

Some of the items that were distributed included sewing machines, hair dryers, cobbling machine, cash and other items needed to start the journey to…