Agip Pipeline’s Leak Investigation, Repairs Under way – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Monday’s night gas leak reported at a pipeline operated in Bayelsa by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) has been brought under control. The gas leak under very high pressure and resulting noise from the discharge has ceased.

The development followed a directive by National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to NAOC to shutdown the oil and gas wells feeding the breached pipeline to extinguish the pressure and pave the way for a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV).

THISDAY checks showed that oil workers have been deployed to fix the leak while the JIV was also ongoing.

Production data obtained from NAOC shows that the incident cut Agip’s gas exports by five million standard cubic meters per day (MMSCM/d).

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Eni, Italian parent company to NAOC in a statement made available yesterday regretted that the impact of the incident on gas output was significant.

“Eni confirms that a…