Buhari  Commended for Appointing  Ndiomu as Amnesty Programme Administrator – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Ex-agitators have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for not allowing any vacuum in the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and thanked him for the appointment of Major General Barry Ndiomu, as the new Interim Administrator of the amnesty programme.

This as the group have also declared their support for the new Amnesty boss.

The National Secretary, First Phase Ex-agitators, Pastor Nature Dumale Keighe, in a statement yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State said they would give Ndiomu a similar support they extended to his predecessor, Col. Milland Dikio (rtd).

Keighe, who is also the Chairman of PAP’s Strategic Communication Committee (SCC) described Ndiomu as a leader and father. He appealed to him to continue with some ongoing programmes initiated by PAP that had helped to sustain the peace in the region.

He said the sole responsibility of ex-agitators was to work with him to promote the peace and development…