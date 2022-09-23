Car Assembly Plant: Israeli Firm to Train 50 Artisans in A’ Ibom – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

To boost the Vehicle Assembly Plant in Akwa Ibom State, an Israeli company specialising in the manufacturing of various types of vehicles in the Middle East, Mimshak, has planned to train 50 indigenes of the state in car production process.

The Chief Operating Officer and Car Plant Technologist of the Car Assembly Company, Mr. Rolen Golan, said out of 150 automobile technicians screened, 50 have been selected so far while 20 persons will soon depart for further training and technological transfer from Israel.

Golan said the different units which the artisans would be trained, included tyre alignment and wheel balancing, electricals, car air-condition repairs, car diagnosis using computer, mechanical section as well as interior/upholstery unit.

Conducting journalists around the assembly, the Car Plant Technologist disclosed that the first batch of the trainees would leave Akwa Ibom State for Israel in the next one…