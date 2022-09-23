Elect Competent, God-fearing President in 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

* Leaders must be accountable, says CAN

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama has advised Nigerians not make the mistake of electing a mediocre as the next president of the country in the 2023 election.

Rather, he said the electorate should eschew religious or ethnic sentiment and vote for a candidate that is, “genuinely patriotic, experienced, competent and sincerely God-fearing.”

Kaigama’s advise came just as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh said the church must begin to encourage persons with Christian values, right character, capacity and competence to participate in politics and take up public offices in the country in order to sanitise the system and guarantee good governance.

While declaring open the third Abuja Catholic Archdiocesan General Assembly at our Lady Queen Of Nigeria Pro-cathedral Garki, Abuja, yesterday,…