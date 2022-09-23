National Peace Committee Meets in Minna, Denounces Vote-buying – THISDAYLIVE

* Candidates to sign two peace Accords

*As Otedola, Ahmed, Agwai, Momoh, Hassan join group

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Peace Committee (NPC) met in Minna yesterday where its members vehemently condemned vote-buying and fake news ahead of the 2023 general election.

NPC also appointed Executive Chairman, Geregu Power Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola, and three other eminent personalities as members.

The others who joined NPC as members were former defence minister and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yahale Ahmed; former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Martin Agwai; founder of Channels Television, John Momoh; and Director at the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Miss Idayat Hassan.

The committee also agreed that candidates and their spokespersons would have to sign two peace accords.

A two-page statement made available to newsmen at the end of the NPC meeting held at the Minna residence of General Abdulsalami Abubakar,…