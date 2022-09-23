Oil, Gas Industry Operators to Get 10-year Tax Vacation When PIA Takes Off Fully – THISDAYLIVE

* FG to inject 10m gas cylinders into circulation by end of 2022

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, said yesterday that when the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) fully takes off, it will provide for a 10-year tax vacation for some oil and gas investors in the industry.

Speaking at the Nigerian International Economic Partnership Forum at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the minister stressed that the PIA has provided for a smooth fiscal framework for operators in the sector.

Sylva, who spoke on the theme: ”Scaling Up International Economic Partnerships for Nigeria in a Post-Covid World” described the PIA as a watershed moment for the nation.

“The PIA 2021 has established a legal, governance, regulatory, and fiscal framework for the petroleum industry, host community development, and associated matters.

“It provides fiscal certainty, improves regulations and incentives for…