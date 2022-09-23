Oyo Anti-graft Agency Receives 128 Petitions in Two Years – THISDAYLIVE

Chairman of Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), Retired Justice Eni Esan, yesterday said the agency received a total of 128 petitions in its two years of establishment.

Esan made this known at a sensitisation programme in Ibadan. She said that more than 100 of the petitions had been concluded, with recommendations made to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state, while four cases were filed in court by the state Attorney-General for prosecution.

According to Esan, the agency does not have power to prosecute but can make recommendations to the attorney-general to prosecute anyone found culpable in corrupt practices.

She said that some government officials investigated by the agency were currently being prosecuted in various courts in the state.

Esan said that the law establishing the agency empowered it to investigate allegations of unfair administrative actions, non-performance of government contracts as well as allegations…