PDP Crisis Festering Because People Failed to Walk the Talk – THISDAYLIVE

*Confident disagreements not too difficult to resolve

*Explains party can’t ignore the aggrieved if it intends to win 2023 polls

*We’ll stay back to fight for equity, Wike assures, promises to deliver all elective positions in the state

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel, says the crisis in the party has festered because some people do not act in ways that agree with the things they say. Emmanuel, who stated this during an interactive session on national television, said the time had come for members to talk the talk and walk the walk.

The governor believed the disagreements in the main opposition party were not insoluble. But he insisted that aggrieved members could not be ignored if the party wanted to win next year’s presidential election.

Relatedly, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, whose push back…