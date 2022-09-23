PLAYING THE OSTRICH WITH ASUU – THISDAYLIVE

The procurement of an interlocutory injunction against the Academic Staff Union of Universities by the federal government only postpones the evil day, writes Bolaji Adebiyi

Unable to reach an agreement on its industrial dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the federal government has pulled out its old trick of seeking judicial palliative. A couple of weeks ago, it approached the National Industrial Court to challenge the strike by the university teachers who had shunned work for seven months. On Wednesday, the court in Abuja handed the federal government the respite it sought.

Justice Polycarp Hamman, a vacation judge, granted FG’s quest for an interlocutory injunction restraining ASUU from continuing its strike, which it started on the 14th of February, the lovers’ day. The judge said the strike was detrimental to public university students who did not have the money to attend high fees paying private universities. That…