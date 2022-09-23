Supreme Veto Power Goes to Chichi – THISDAYLIVE

By Vanessa Obioha

Finally, Chichi gets to hold the Head of House title in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level Up season. Being the penultimate week to the end of the season, Chichi gets an automatic spot in the finale and the supreme veto power to save two housemates for a place in the finale.

So far this season, the Level One housemates have earned the HoH titles more than the Level Two housemates, even after the levels were merged.

The first HoH of the season was EloSwag. Other Level One housemates who have been HoHs include Hermes, Chomzy, Adekunle and Dotun.

For this week’s Head of House challenge, Big Brother raised the stakes by creating a unique game of see-saw beans. The game was specially crafted with a shallow container shaped like the Big Brother eye on the end of a beam and a basin with five plastic balls at the other end.

The challenge was to transfer a ball from the basin and place it carefully in the shallow bin on the other…