THE LAGOS DRUG BUST – THISDAYLIVE

The NDLEA needs all the support to do more

Last Sunday, the NDLEA discovered a warehouse in a residential estate in Ikorodu, Lagos, with 1.8 tonnes of Cocaine, and a street value of about N194bn. It was the biggest singular cocaine seizure in Nigeria’s history. An immensely happy President Muhammadu Buhari who was in New York attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly telephoned the Chairman of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, Brig. General (rtd) Buba Marwa and said: “I deeply appreciate the work that you have put into the eradication of the drug menace.” And at a meeting later with members of his delegation, the President added, “Buba Marwa is doing well. Two tonnes of cocaine, that’s a haul.”

The NDLEA under the chairmanship of Marwa deserves all the commendation. The war against illicit drug and abuse in Nigeria is particularly difficult because it has, over the years, been compromised on many…