Adebutu, Akinlade’s Pact Exposed – THISDAYLIVE



James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and his running mate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, have entered into a written agreement on sharing formula for both elective and appointment into political positions should the party wins the governorship election of the state.

While Adebutu signed the agreement on behalf of himself and the PDP, Akinlade signed for himself and his own camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC)/All People’s Movement (APM).

Akinlade, who was the APM governorship candidate in 2019, lost the APC gubernatorial ticket to the incumbent, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Part of the agreement was already being implemented, as Akinlade is already the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP. The agreement, which had the seal of a Lagos-based Legal Practitioner, Festus Ogun and endorsed by the Commissioner for Oath in the High Court of Ogun State,…