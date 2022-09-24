Atiku’s Emergence as PDP’s Candidate Valid – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court yesterday struck out a suit seeking to compel the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its nomination of presidential candidate to the South-east geo-political zone of the country, thus validating the candidature of Atiku Abubakar.

The court, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, struck out the suit on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

A presidential aspirant of the PDP and former deputy Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe, filed the suit against his party.

He had prayed for an order to compel the PDP to uphold its zoning and rotatory policy.

However, Justice Jauro held that the suit was not justiciable on the ground that the nomination of candidates for election is internal affairs of political parties.

The ruling of the Supreme Court is expected to lay to rest the legality of the action of the party in throwing open its presidential…