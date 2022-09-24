In New York, Buhari Says Nigeria Will Soon Overcome Security Challenges – THISDAYLIVE

*Holds bilateral talks with Prime Ministers of Ireland, Greece

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has painted a brighter picture of the security situation in the country saying with the renewed efforts of the military and other security agencies, insecurity will soon be a thing of the past in Nigeria.

Speaking in New York during a bilateral meeting

with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheal Martin, President Buhari said, “in the past few months, with new platforms and boosted morale among the security forces, Nigeria is moving steadily in the direction of overcoming its insecurity”.

According to him: “We will continue to partner with nations across the globe especially in the use of technology so that Nigeria can learn something useful.”

The President told the Prime Minister that with the experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is better for the world to work together rather than independently for enhanced…