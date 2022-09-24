Kaduna Bandits Kidnap Two APC Chieftains, Injure Others  – THISDAYLIVE

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Two chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state have been abducted while three others were injured following an attack by bandits along the Kaduna-Kachia road.

The attack was said to have occurred Thursday night at Tashar Icce, near Kujama, headquarters of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The party members were said to be returning to Kaduna after an interactive session between all governorship candidates in the state with the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Forum (SKCLF) which held in Kafanchan, Jama’a LGA on Thursday.

Sources said those abducted include one Madaki, a house of assembly candidate for Kajuru and Reuben Waziri, the party’s Vice Chairman in Kajuru LGA.

Ben Maigari, a relative of the Vice Chairman, confirmed the incident, saying the the bandits were yet to make contact.

Those who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital in Kaduna for…