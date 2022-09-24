Late Akunyili’s Children to Celebrate Dad’s Anniversary with Free Medical Outreach – THISDAYLIVE

In commemoration of the first year anniversary, the children of late Dr. Chike and Prof. Dora Akunyili are sponsoring a free medical outreach through their parents’ hospital, St. Leo’s Specialist Hospital, Trans-Ekulu, in Enugu State in honour of their late father, Dr. Chike Akunyili.

The management of the hospital, through a press release, said that the free medical outreach is in keeping with the late former Medical Director’s legacy of treating patients in a most compassionate manner and in line with acceptable best practices.

“He was a philanthropist par excellence. And he offered free medical treatment to many too numerous to count. Our Chief Medical Director founded the hospital in the year 200. We are inviting the general public for a one-year memorial service of his unfortunate death on Wednesday 28th of September 2022. The service will be marked chiefly by a Holy Mass which will be presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese…