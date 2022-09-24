Military Arrests 210 Suspects for Oil Theft, Discovers 838 Excavated Pits in Niger Delta – THISDAYLIVE

• NNPCL opens crude sale documents validation portal

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Intelligence gathering and military operations have resulted in the arrest of 210 suspects in the Niger Delta for crude oil theft.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this yesterday in Abuja at a meeting with officers of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) at the end of his tour some hydrocarbon installations on the Trans-Niger Pipeline, Nembe Creek Trunk Line and Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal that have been under force majeure since March 2022. He said 365 illegal refining sites were destroyed, with about 1,054 refining ovens, 1,210 metal storage tanks, 838 dugout pits, and 346 reservoirs destroyed.

The minister added that the continued campaign by the military has also led to the confiscation of 20.2 million litres of AGO, 461.8 thousand litres of petrol, 843.6 thousand litres of DPK, and 383.5 thousand barrels of…