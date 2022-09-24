N’Assembly Plans Property Tax on Unoccupied Abuja Mansions – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman for Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Smart Adeyemi, yesterday hinted that the National Assembly would soon come up with a bill to stop the alarming rate of unoccupied mansions within the highbrow areas of Abuja.

Towards this end, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, pledged to initiate a legislation that would impose property tax on all unoccupied buildings, which according to him were outrageously expensive.

Adeyemi disclosed this during an interactive session between members of his committee and the secretariat team led by the Clerk to the panel.

He noted with concern that there were too many unoccupied buildings in the city.

According to him, putting legislation in place remained a reasonable way to stop the menace.

He also said doing so would make the issue of accommodation less burdensome for residents of the nation’s capital.

Adeyemi said, “As a…