Osinbajo’s Name Not Included Based on Buhari’s Directive, Says APC Campaign Council – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained that the name of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was not included in the campaign list based on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Spokesperson of the Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo in a statement issued Saturday said Buhari gave a directive that the name of Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha be excluded from the list.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to some stories making the rounds that there may be something amiss within the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the name of our own revered and respected Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, is not included in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“Nothing can be farther from the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari , GCFR, is the…