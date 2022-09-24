PenCom Okays Use of  RSA Balance for Mortgage  – THISDAYLIVE

James Emejo in Abuja

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) yesterday said it has approved the issuance and immediate implementation of the Guidelines on Accessing Retirement Savings Account (RSA) balance towards payment of equity contribution for residential mortgages by RSA holders.

The commission said the approval is in line with Section 89 (2) of the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014), which allows RSA holders to use a portion of their RSA balance towards payment of equity for residential mortgages.

PenCom, in a statement, therefore, urged interested RSA holders to contact their PFAs for more information and guidance.

The guidelines cover pension contributors in active employment, either as a salaried employee or as a self-employed person.

According to the commission, interested RSA holders (applicants) must among other things have an offer Letter for the property duly signed by the property owner and verified by the mortgage lender.

The…