The Tinubu/Shettima Ticket is the Best – THISDAYLIVE

The Tinubu/Shettima for good governance support group (TS4GG), a campaign organisation formed solely for the propagation of the leadership qualities inherent in the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima is billed to be inaugurated on Saturday, the 24th of September, 2023 at the National Women Center, Central Business Area, Abuja. The group which is a vehicle for the grassroot campaigns of the Tinubu/Shettima group has the driving force to make this project a success. Tinubu has transversed the political landscape of this country like a collosus and in the process touched the lives of many through his visionary, transformative, experienced qualities as a leader. The group, having been convinced that at this juncture of our leadership recruitment drive for a president for our country, the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the best product to sell to the electorate as the best team to move Nigeria…