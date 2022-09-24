Treat Stolen Nigerian Crude Oil as Blood Diamonds – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, yesterday called on the international community to join Nigeria in its battle against crude oil theft.

Of recent, almost 50 per cent of crude oil produced in Nigeria is lost to thieves. This has greatly reduced oil revenue due to the country.

Speaking at the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum in New York on Thursday, Kyari said investors should treat any Nigerian oil from unofficial channels the same way blood diamonds were treated in the recent past.

Kyari said: “Oil theft is not very unique to Nigeria, many countries have dealt with it even in the very recent past but also required concerted international efforts, just like the world did for blood diamonds.

“I think this is a very good opportunity to request that at the level of diplomats, that the honourable minister of foreign affairs take this to that level, for countries to…