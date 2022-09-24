US Announces $22 Million Project to Improve Cocoa Value Chain in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food for Progress programme has entered into a cooperative agreement with Lutheran World Relief to strengthen the cocoa value chain in Nigeria.

The project, which is worth approximately $22 million and will be implemented over the next five years. The primary objective of the Food for Progress project is to increase cocoa productivity by leveraging climate-smart agricultural measures.

In addition, the project will support improved access to inputs, technical resources, capacity, post-harvest processing, and export markets.

Counsellor for Agricultural Affairs, U.S. Mission Nigeria, Gerald Smith, explained that the project will employ an approach that enables farmers to not only produce more cocoa and preserve the land’s fertility and biodiversity, but also realise an important triple bottom line of people, profit, and the planet.

“Food for Progress programme is the cornerstone of United…