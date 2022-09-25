25% Pension Savings for Mortgage, Good Move towards Addressing Housing Deficits – THISDAYLIVE

*Canvass establishment of mortgage guaranty company

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Mortgage Bankers Association of Nigeria (MBAN) has welcomed federal government’s approval of the guidelines, which allows pension funds account holders to access 25% of their balances for mortgage purposes, saying it’s s a major solution to the nation’s housing deficit.

The Association in a statement issued on Sunday by its President, Mr. Ebilate Mac-Yoroki, and Executive Secretary, Mr. Kayode Omotoso, was reacting to the approval of guidelines by the National Pension Commission (PenCom), allowing Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to access 25% of their savings for residential mortgage.

PenCom had, on Friday, announced the approval of the guideline, which now allows eligible RSA holders to approach their Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) in order to gain access to 25% of their pension savings, strictly for mortgage purposes.

MBAN, however, charged the…