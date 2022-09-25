APC Unveils Final List of Presidential Campaign Council – THISDAYLIVE

Ahamefula Ogbu in Lagos and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress last night released the final list of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) with 31 Directorates and President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman and the Presidential standard bearer as the Deputy. The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is the Deputy Chairman (2) and Kasheem Shettima, the Vice-Presidential candidate as Vice Chairman.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong still retained his position as the Director General of the campaign while former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshinomhole is the Deputy Director General (Operations) and Hadiza Bala Usman as Deputy Director General (Admin). James Faleke is Secretary while Christopher Tarka is the Deputy Secretary.

Atiku Bagudu according to the list of 422 is the Vice Chairman and Kebbi State Coordinator just like all Governors in the party are their various state coordinators. Bayo Onanuga retained…