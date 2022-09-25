‘Ayu Must Go’ Protest Hits Katsina   – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A Coalition of the Northern Nigeria Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Movement on Sunday, protested at the Katsina City Gate, demanding the immediate resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The irate youths, who bore placards with different inscriptions such as ‘Ayu Must Resign’, ‘PDP is Not a Private Company’, ‘Fulfil Your Promise’, ‘Northern Youths: We are for justice and fairness’, insisted that Ayu must be removed from office before the 2023 polls.

The Leader of the Coalition, Shehu Isa-Dan’Inna, who addressed journalists during the protest, said the PDP national chairman should resign and stop parading himself as the party’s chairman to avert the current crisis rocking the party.

He said Ayu should fulfil the promise he made that he would resign immediately after the party’s primary if a northerner emerged as the party’s presidential standard-bearer.

He…