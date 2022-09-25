Buhari, Others Mourn UNILORIN Council Chairman, Abidu Rafindadi – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and people of Katsina State in mourning a former Secretary to the State Government and Chairman/Pro-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Alhaji Abidu Yazid Rafindadi.

Reacting to the news of the death, the President, in a release issued yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the “nation has lost a skillful administrator and loyal public servant.”

According to him, the late Rafindadi was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to the nation’s development before his demise. Every moment of his life was dedicated to the service of his community and the nation.

“May Allah repose his soul and grant the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” the President said.

Similarly, the Vice Chancellor-designate of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN) has expressed shock over the sudden…