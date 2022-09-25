Epe to Mark World Tourism Day Tuesday – THISDAYLIVE

Ahead of the commemoration of World Tourism Day on Tuesday, Epe Local Government in Lagos, led by the Executive Chairman, Hon. Surah Animashaun, recently held its Stakeholders’ Sensitisation Luncheon at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Guided by this year’s theme of ‘Rethinking Tourism’ that aims to inspire the debate around rethinking tourism for development through education and jobs, as well as tourism’s impact on the planet and opportunities to grow more sustainably, the conference became an exposition of Epe’s tourism potentials.

The conference, which attracted stakeholders from around the world, was timely. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), international tourist arrivals, globally, at the start of the year were double the level recorded in 2021. This translates to tourism activities returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The luncheon provided a platform for inclusive dialogues, identifying solutions,…