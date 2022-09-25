Experts Blame Political, Economic Elites for Nigeria’s Crude Oil Theft – THISDAYLIVE

*Flay award of pipeline protection contract to non-state actors

*Want involvement of oil producing communities in pipeline surveillance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Public policy experts under the aegis of Nextier SPD have lamented the quantum of financial losses the country incurs as a result of crude oil theft, saying the bigger culprits are political and economic elites

They also posited that the incessant award of pipeline protection contracts to non-state actors is a clear case of abdication of state responsibility.

The experts were,however, quick to warn that the federal government should not revoke the N48 billion annual pipelines surveillance contract awarded to a company where a former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo has significant interest.

These were the highlights of recent research carried out by two scholars namely Dr. Iro Aghedo, an Associate Consultant at Nextier SPD and senior lecturer, Department…