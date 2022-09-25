Foundation Trains 347 Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs – THISDAYLIVE

*Doles out start-up grants

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A non-profit organisation, Connak Foundation, has trained 347 young Nigerian entrepreneurs with start-up grants of $5,000 and below given to each of the trainees.

The grant followed an 11-week intensive online entrepreneurship training, organised by the Foundation to mark its 10th year anniversary.

In a statement issued Sunday by its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Carol Emeka Sunday, the Foundation said the training and grant emphasize the vision of Connack “to tackle youth unemployment”.

“Connak Foundation is poised to strengthen the economic capacity of the youths to become agents of change in their communities; which resulted to the birthing of Connak Foundation Entrepreneurship Initiative (CoFEI),” it said.

According to the release, 9711 participants (6,629 males and 3077 females), from across the country were recruited for the training, after which an evaluation for the most…