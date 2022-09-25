It’s More Productive to Be Working Silently Behind the Scenes – THISDAYLIVE

Kunle Aderinokun

A former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday broke silence on the crisis rocking the main opposition party, saying there are times to speak and times to work silently behind the scenes. The latter, he pointed out, was more productive.

Saraki, who posted a tweet last night, was reacting to the concerns over his seeming silence on recent developments in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially the crossfire between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

According to the former PDP presidential aspirant, the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, remained Nigerians’ best option.

“My response is that there are times to speak and be heard and there are times when working silently behind the scenes is more productive. This is such a time. PDP and Atiku Abubakar remain the best option for Nigerians in the 2023 polls,” he posted on Twitter.

Saraki…