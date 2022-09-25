Lawmaker Inaugurates Boreholes, Classrooms, Others for Constituent  – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, has reiterated his commitment to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to his constituent till the last day of his tenure.

This is just as he said the duty of a lawmaker should not be restricted to making laws, adding that constituency projects provide a platform for lawmakers to touch the lives of the people positively.

The lawmaker, who is contesting the Oyo North senatorial election under the Accord Party, while speaking in Iseyin at the inauguration of projects he facilitated for his constituent, said delivering dividends of democracy to the people would always be his priority, adding that it is not only when one is seeking for votes that those elected should be seen by their people.

The projects inaugurated included a block of six classrooms at Muslim Grammar School; solar borehole…