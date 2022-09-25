Massive Crowd March for Peter Obi in Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

* New couple steal show at rally

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Thousands of supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday staged a peaceful rally in Abuja.

The pro-Obi supporters marched from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium amid heavy security.

At the rally alongside the pro-Obi supporters are officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The supporters are making a statement that Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, have physical structures beyond social media.

The rally attracted huge applause following the appearance of a new couple, Mr. and Mrs. Adamson.

The couple, who were said to be heading home from the venue of their wedding, stopped and joined the rally along with the groom’s men and bride’s maids to the admiration of the other Obidients as they are better known.

Conference of Peter Obi Grassroots Ambassadors, in a statement yesterday said…