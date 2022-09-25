Nigeria Realises $890m from Non-oil Export – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emiefiele, has revealed that the bank recorded an increase of $890 million in non-oil export proceeds in 2022.

Emefiele stated this on the sidelines of the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum as part of the activities lined up for the United Nations General Assembly.

Giving a further breakdown of the proceeds, he said in the first quarter of 2022, export repatriation was about $64 million, the second quarter rose to $622 million, third quarter increased to $959 million, adding that projections are that by the quarter, the figures would have increased further.

He regretted that Nigeria is highly dependent on oil revenue proceeds to support its import obligations.

He added that low revenue inflow from oil sales was responsible for the current foreign exchange crises confronting the country.

The development, according to him, had led to the massive depreciation of the…