NNPC’s Subsidy Deduction Climbs to N2.6tn in Eight Months – THISDAYLIVE

*National oil company denies operating secret account

*Wabote: Nigerian content attracted $60bn FDIs in 12 years, retains $7bn yearly

Ejiofor Alike, Peter Uzoho in Lagos and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) continued its zero funding for the federation account in August, extending its prolonged non-remittance to the federal, state and local governments to eight months.

The development came against the backdrop of the company’s deduction for petrol subsidy, which climbed to N2.565 trillion with N525.71 billion deducted in the month under review.

The national oil company has also denied any involvement in the operation of any secret bank account, stating that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) was aware of its financial transactions.

