Responders Recover 4 Bodies, Rescue 3 in Lagos’ Collapsed Building – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo



The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-osanyintolu, said last night that four bodies, two males and two females, had been recovered and three people rescued from the rubbles of a three storey building on Sonuga Street, at Palm Avenue, in Mushin that collapsed yesterday.

Oke-osanyintolu, in a WhatsApp message sent to THISDAY last night said, “As at 19:15hrs, four bodies were recovered and they have been handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for onward deposit in Mortuary. One of the two females missing in the collapsed building was also rescued.”

He said, “Two people who were trapped inside the building have been rescued and treated. One of the two females that are occupants of the building was rescued last night. Search and rescue operation is ongoing.

“Following intensive search and rescue, as well as painstaking procedure, we have been able to…