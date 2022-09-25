Terrorists Invade Mosque, Kill 15 Worshippers Injure Others in Zamfara – THISDAYLIVE

* Herdsmen sack six Benue villages, loot items, raze houses

George Okoh in Makurdi

Bandits who hid their AK-47 rifles in their clothes and pretended to be worshippers attacked a Juma’at mosque in Zamfara State killing 15 worshippers.

This is as armed herdsmen again invaded Ukemberagya/Tswarev council ward in Benue State chasing away the inhabitants, burning their houses and harvesting their crops and livestock.

The latest attack by herdsmen came barely four days after they invaded Mchia and Mou communities in Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state where 14 persons were gruesomely murdered and close to 30 others sustained serious injuries.

The attack on Juma’a mosque in Ruwan Jema town of Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara State also left many injured while others were still missing.

Although there was no statement from the state government or the police, a source said the Friday attack “came three weeks after the terrorists attacked a Friday mosque…