152 Days to 2023 Polls, Obi Set to Disrupt, Deadlock Presidential Run – THISDAYLIVE



*THISDAY survey predicts inconclusive poll at first ballot if elections were held today

*To launch major poll in October with renowned global partner

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale and Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

With 152 days to the 2023 general election, and less than 48 hours to the official commencement of political campaign, as indicated in the timetable and schedule of activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, is not just the issue in the election, but he also appears set to disrupt and deadlock the February 25 presidential race.

A recent THISDAY survey revealed that with the OBIdient Movement fast gaining traction in many parts of the country, especially, as new volunteers enlist on the Obi project almost on a daily basis, there might not be a clear winner in the first ballot of the presidential run, as the Obi factor might cause a disruption, leading to an…